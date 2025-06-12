MK backs Morocco’s Western Sahara claim and diverges from ANC stance
The official opposition released a new policy document calling for restored bilateral relations between SA and Morocco
12 June 2025 - 13:19
Jacob Zuma’s MK party, the country’s official opposition, has backed Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, breaking from Zuma’s former party’s position regarding the right to determination of the Sahrawi people.
The ANC splinter party, through a new policy document (https://mkparty.org.za/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/MOROCCO-PARTNERSHIP.pdf), has also called for SA to restore trade and diplomatic relations with Northern African country based on sovereignty, territorial integrity and African unity...
