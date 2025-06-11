Ramaphosa and Roelf Meyer to work together on national dialogue
President names former National Party minister as one of 31 eminent persons who will guide process
11 June 2025 - 09:09
UPDATED 11 June 2025 - 22:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa has named Roelf Meyer, the former National Party minister and fellow pro-democracy negotiator, as one of the 31 eminent persons who will guide the national dialogue.
Meyer retired from active politics in 2000, but the UDM co-founder and democratic SA’s first justice minister has taken an active interest in the country’s direction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.