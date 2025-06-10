A man stands next to US and China flags at Lancaster House in London, Britain, June 10 2025. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Trade talks between China and the US are said to be going well, as the two sides seek to preserve a fragile truce brokered last month and in an effort to ease tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements. Business Day TV spoke to Tian Pan, head of strategy at Prescient China for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: US and China hold second day of trade talks
Business Day TV speaks to Tian Pan, head of strategy at Prescient China
