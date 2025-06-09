Stagnant economy poses big risk for GNU electoral prospects, says Steenhuisen
His remarks, on the sidelines of the Black Business Council summit last week, come on the heels of disappointing economic data
09 June 2025 - 05:00
The government of national unity (GNU) could face a significant electoral challenge in 2029 if SA growth continues to stagnate, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has warned.
His remarks, on the sidelines of the Black Business Council summit last week, come on the heels of disappointing economic data last week showing GDP expanded by only 0.1% in the first quarter of 2025. (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-06-03-faltering-sectors-dim-gdp-outlook/)..
