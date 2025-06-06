Startling truth behind the collapse of SA’s cities
Residents pay for salaries, not services, with an 84% rise in staff costs and 31% drop in spending on infrastructure
06 June 2025 - 05:00
SA’s major cities are running out of cash because they have become employment agencies instead of hives for the delivery of services.
Spending on personnel increased by a staggering 84% between 2010 and 2024, the Operation Vulindlela team has found, after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform team turned their attention to local government last month...
