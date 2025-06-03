Zuma axes Shivambu as MK party secretary-general
Former EFF second-in-command now an ordinary MP in former president’s party
03 June 2025 - 17:34
MK party leader Jacob Zuma has axed secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
The move, which Zuma said was due to Shivambu’s visit to Malawi to see fugitive Shepherd Bushiri, has been expected for months. Shivambu was the party’s fifth unelected secretary-general since the MK party’s formation in 2023. ..
