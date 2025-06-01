POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Fuel levy increase due to take effect
EFF has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict the hike
01 June 2025 - 17:43
The fuel levy increase comes into effect on Wednesday, with the general levy for petrol and diesel up to R4.01c/l and R3.85c/l, respectively, marking the first such hike in three years.
The National Treasury estimates the fuel levy adjustment will generate about R4bn, which is significantly lower than the revenue estimated from the now withdrawn 0.5 percentage point VAT increase. ..
