Mashatile slams ‘political interference’ in state institutions
Seminar on ‘strengthening the political-administrative interface’ hears that meddling has weakened the public service
01 June 2025 - 16:33
Deputy president Paul Mashatile has bemoaned political interference in government institutions and the high turnover of directors-general and heads of department, saying this erodes institutional memory, undermines policy continuity and dampens morale.
He was speaking at the government’s “roundtable dialogue on strengthening the political-administrative interface” in Tshwane on Friday. ..
