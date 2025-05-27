Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK party chief whip

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer of Sasfin Wealth
Mzwanele Manyi has been ousted as the MK party’s chief whip in parliament in the latest upheaval at the official opposition.
Manyi has been replaced by former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele whose star is on the rise in the party.
MK party MPs were told of the change by deputy leader John Hlophe, who said Manyi was to be “relieved of his duties with immediate effect”.
“We thank him for his service and dedication to the MK party and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”
Announcing Makhubele as Manyi’s replacement, Hlophe called on party MPs to support the “leadership transition”.
“We are confident she will lead with strength and vision as we continue to advance our collective mission.
“Let us rally together in support of this leadership transition and remain steadfast in our commitment to the party’s goals.”
TimesLIVE
