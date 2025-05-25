POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa on the spot over soaring household costs
Communications & digital technologies minister to account for draft exemptions for foreign telecom operators
25 May 2025 - 18:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions in parliament on Tuesday, with his deputy, Paul Mashatile, expected to do same in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
Questions to Ramaphosa will cover a range of matters, including whether he intends to take measures to shield citizens from the rising costs of necessities because the household food basket has increased nearly 40% above the rate of inflation...
