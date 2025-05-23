Politics

WATCH: Looking at Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with Donald Trump

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng

23 May 2025 - 15:20
by Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during a press conference, after his White House meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, US, on May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLS
President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during a press conference, after his White House meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, US, on May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLS

The highly anticipated meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, took place this week but what began as a hopeful reset of US-SA relations quickly turned into a public confrontation.

Business Day TV unpacked the details of the meeting with political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng.

Trump calls aid cuts ‘devastating’ and urges other countries to contribute

US president calls for a reordering of global humanitarian aid during talks with Ramaphosa
World
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: A basic lesson from the Oval Office: attracting FDI starts at home

The meeting in the US exposed SA's true weakness: an environment far from conducive to foreign investment
Politics
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa commendably calm but Trump meeting a wake-up call

There is a need to curb crime and implement visa and other reforms to make SA as attractive as possible for tourism and investment
Opinion
11 hours ago

FACTBOX: Five false claims by Trump during Ramaphosa meeting

From genocide of white farmers to violent land seizures, Trump's claims are contradicted by evidence
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa meets Trump at the White House

South Africans send well wishes to their leader ahead of much-anticipated diplomatic engagement
National
1 day ago

Ambush of Ramaphosa could leave foreign leaders wary of Trump meetings

‘Engaging on Trump’s terms never goes well for anyone,’ says former US ambassador to SA Patrick Gaspard
National
1 day ago
