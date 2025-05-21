Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2025 Budget Speech in Cape Town, May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NIC BOTHMA
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered Budget 3.0 in parliament on Wednesday. For more insight from a political perspective, Business Day TV spoke to Susan Booysen, emeritus professor and research consultant at Wits University.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The politics of Budget 3.0
Business Day TV speaks to Susan Booysen, emeritus professor and research consultant at Wits University
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered Budget 3.0 in parliament on Wednesday. For more insight from a political perspective, Business Day TV spoke to Susan Booysen, emeritus professor and research consultant at Wits University.
WATCH: Godongwana tables Budget 3.0
Fiscal slippage but path ‘still on track’
A sober, realistic and ‘boring’ budget, say economists
Government digs deeper to claw back R37.5bn in waste
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.