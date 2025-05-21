Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The politics of Budget 3.0

Business Day TV speaks to Susan Booysen, emeritus professor and research consultant at Wits University

21 May 2025 - 19:06
by Business Day TV
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2025 Budget Speech in Cape Town, May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NIC BOTHMA
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2025 Budget Speech in Cape Town, May 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NIC BOTHMA

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered Budget 3.0 in parliament on Wednesday. For more insight from a political perspective, Business Day TV spoke to Susan Booysen, emeritus professor and research consultant at Wits University.

WATCH: Godongwana tables Budget 3.0

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is presenting SA’s 2025/2026 budget, in Cape Town.
Economy
5 hours ago

Fiscal slippage but path ‘still on track’

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the national budget on Wednesday afternoon
National
5 hours ago

A sober, realistic and ‘boring’ budget, say economists

Budget 3.0 ‘depicts a stark picture of SA’s finances’
Economy
1 hour ago

Government digs deeper to claw back R37.5bn in waste

Minister outlines new budget process to close underperforming programmes and achieve greater efficiency
National
5 hours ago
