Donald Trump is not an anomaly, says think-tank
Trump is not a passing figure: there are more fundamental changes in the US that will outlive the second Trump administration
21 May 2025 - 12:24
The Institute for Global Dialogue (IGD) says the unipolar world order created after the end of World War 2 in 1945 is dead, and US President Donald Trump is just helping advance that cause.
“We are moving from a unipolar world order towards as a multipolar world order in which it will become difficult for any one world power to dictate a world new order. SA, in its efforts to shape a non-aligned world order, is facing resistance as result of this,” IGD executive director Philani Mthembu said in a briefing to parliament on Wednesday. ..
