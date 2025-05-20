WATCH: Can Ramaphosa and Trump mend relations?

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s working visit to the US to meet President Donald Trump is under way. Bilateral relations between the two states are strained after they clashed over racial politics and the Israel-Gaza war. While there is no specific agenda set for the meeting on Wednesday, the big question is whether bilateral relations can be repaired. Business Day TV discusses this in detail with Bob Wekesa, acting director of the African Centre for the Study of the US at Wits University.
