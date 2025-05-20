Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Can Ramaphosa and Trump mend relations?

Business Day TV speaks to Bob Wekesa, acting director of the African Centre for the study of the US at Wits University

20 May 2025 - 15:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s working visit to the US to meet President Donald Trump is under way. Bilateral relations between the two states are strained after they clashed over racial politics and the Israel-Gaza war. While there is no specific agenda set for the meeting on Wednesday, the big question is whether bilateral relations can be repaired. Business Day TV discusses this in detail with Bob Wekesa, acting director of the African Centre for the Study of the US at Wits University.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Donald Trump is not an anomaly, says think-tank
Politics
2.
WATCH: Can Ramaphosa and Trump mend relations?
Politics
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: What voters want and why the ANC ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Stakes are high for SA as ...
Politics
5.
By-election wins affirm its relevance and ...
Politics

Related Articles

Trump says Ukraine and Russia to ‘immediately’ start talks

World

TOM EATON: Ramaphosa may get taste of own medicine in Washington

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa in the White House

Opinion / Editorials

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit

National

Ramaphosa seeks to mend US ties with Musk investment push

National

SA seeks agricultural trade deal with the US, Steenhuisen says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.