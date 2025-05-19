NEWS ANALYSIS: What voters want and why the ANC is getting it wrong
Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
19 May 2025 - 05:00
The ANC has corrupted transformative policies, resulting in an erosion of support for them and a loss of confidence in the party’s ability to implement them.
The former liberation movement finds itself in a strange position: since 2017, it has doubled down on what it terms transformative policies, which to its political opponents appear more radical, populist policies — land expropriation without compensation, National Health Insurance and enhanced employment equity provisions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.