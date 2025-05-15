ANC Gauteng criticises leaders ‘out of touch’ with constituencies
Provincial spokesperson urges regional conferences to focus on renewal, recruitment and engaging in community programmes
15 May 2025 - 17:29
The ANC in Gauteng has criticised leaders who are out of touch with their constituencies and not rooted in the party’s values and goals, saying this has resulted in declining electoral support over the years.
Briefing the media about a provincial task team lekgotla held in May 3-4, party provincial spokesperson Mzi Khumalo said the meeting noted the ANC was viewed as distant and inward-looking, and unable to be an agent of change and connect with communities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.