DA ‘optimistic’ but Budget 3.0 still a work in progress
12 May 2025 - 19:36
The DA says it is optimistic that talks with the ANC are heading in the right direction ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s presentation of the third national budget next week.
“The government of national unity (GNU) leaders had a meeting last week where a budget presentation was done, but it’s still a work in progress,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said. ..
