POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US prepares to receive first batch of Afrikaners from SA
The SA government rejects US policy rationale
11 May 2025 - 17:51
The US is preparing this week to receive its first batch of white Afrikaners from SA whom the Trump administration has designated as refugees.
The group is expected to arrive in the US on Monday, according to reports by US-based publication NPR. (https://www.npr.org/2025/05/09/nx-s1-5391815/first-afrikaners-granted-refugee-status-due-to-arrive-in-u-s) The group is expected to be met at the airport by “high-level officials from the departments of state and homeland security”, according to the report. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.