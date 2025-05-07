Cash-strapped Joburg to throw R3bn into marginalised areas, mayor says
07 May 2025 - 19:25
Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero admitted the city, SA’s financial and economic hub, was beset by systemic service delivery backlogs and said R3bn would be used to address infrastructure backlog in marginalised communities.
Morero delivered the state of the city address moments after DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku submitted motions of no confidence in both him and council speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, saying the city was falling apart under their watch. ..
