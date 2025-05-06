Politics

IFP recalls Jozini mayor after protests

ANC members in northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality accused Mfananaye Mathe of mismanagement

06 May 2025 - 21:07
by Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The IFP has recalled Jozini mayor Mfananaye Mathe and reconfigured the northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality’s executive committee after protests over mismanagement.

Mathe, who referred to himself as “king of the mayors”, is now an ordinary councillor.

“The IFP NEC held a special meeting with the IFP Jozini constituency executive committee and the Jozini IFP caucus of councillors to consider governance challenges and related matters in Jozini municipality,” IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.

After “extensive discussions and careful consideration of all material facts, the NEC decided to reconfigure the exco [executive committee] of Jozini municipality”.

Former Jozini local municipality mayor Mfananaye Mathe. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The IFP extends its appreciation to the outgoing leadership of Jozini. These changes are part of the IFP’s ongoing assessment of all IFP-led municipalities. The party remains committed to good governance,” said Hlengwa.

In February, the party demoted Petros Ngubane, who was mayor of Umzinyathi district municipality, to an ordinary councillor.

Last month, ANC members in Jozini marched against Mathe, saying the municipality’s coffers were empty because of mismanagement.

On Monday, Mathe was seen in a video working as a councillor in ward 6, where he presented a housing project to residents. He told them he did not join the IFP for positions but “to serve the people”.

TimesLIVE

ANC slams DA legal action as anti-transformation

DA is challenging introduction numerical targets  for employment equity, saying the law is based on  race and hinders jobs growth
Politics
22 hours ago

DA not in GNU to please the ANC, says Zille

Latest court action comes after the challenges to the VAT increase and a number of other laws
National
1 day ago

MK party wins another ward in KZN by-election

Ward 18 in Mandeni became vacant after ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida was killed in February
Politics
5 days ago
