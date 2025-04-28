POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament to adjust budget plans after VAT order
High court handed down an order on Sunday to suspend the contentious VAT increase
Parliament is set to assess how its legislative schedule will be affected by the Western Cape High Court’s decision to set aside the fiscal framework.
This week, several committee meetings are expected to review their annual performance plans and budget vote presentations from various government departments. These plans, typically influenced by budget allocations, may be disrupted after the cancellation of the VAT hike (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-04-27-vat-increase-suspended-by-high-court/) and the withdrawal of the Division of Revenue Bill and Appropriation Bill by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last week...
