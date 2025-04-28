Failed VAT hike could tilt budget 3.0 in DA’s favour
GNU parties set for another bruising battle as ‘there will have to be a spending review’
28 April 2025 - 18:25
UPDATED 28 April 2025 - 23:33
Termination of the half percentage point VAT increase through a court order paves the way for the Treasury to craft a third budget for the 2025/26 fiscal year, with the DA expected to increase pressure on the department to implement its budget priorities.
On Sunday the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of the DA and EFF’s application to suspend finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s VAT hike before its May 1 implementation date...
