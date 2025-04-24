US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart, Donald Trump have agreed on the need to foster good relations and will meet soon to discuss the matter. Business Day TV spoke to Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations and co-operation for more details.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: US-SA relations in the spotlight
Business Day TV speaks to Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations & co-operation
