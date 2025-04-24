Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: US-SA relations in the spotlight

Business Day TV speaks to Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations & co-operation

24 April 2025 - 19:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart, Donald Trump have agreed on the need to foster good relations and will meet soon to discuss the matter. Business Day TV spoke to Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations and co-operation for more details.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DA tracks higher than ANC in latest poll after ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ukraine’s Volodymyr ...
Politics
3.
WATCH: US-SA relations in the spotlight
Politics
4.
VAT hike will come into effect on May 1 ...
Politics
5.
Rise Mzansi hopeful of resolution to scrap VAT ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.