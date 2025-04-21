Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on state visit to SA

President Ramaphosa says SA wants to ‘enforce a message of peace’ between Russia and Ukraine

21 April 2025 - 19:27
by Luyolo Mkentane

President Cyril Ramaphosa is this week expected to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a state visit in what could be the political highlight of the week.

Ramaphosa is said to have discussed the Ukraine-Russia war in a phone call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Kremlin said...

