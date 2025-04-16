Rise Mzansi hopeful of resolution to scrap VAT hike
Party leader sends list of revenue proposals to finance minister
16 April 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 16 April 2025 - 10:11
Rise Mzansi expects that the controversial proposal to raise VAT by 0.5 percentage points will be withdrawn as part of a political resolution to the budget impasse.
The expectations were outlined by Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi in submissions to the finance minister, Enoch Godongwana on alternative revenue streams to the consumption tax. They include reining in public sector wastage, winding down spending on the SA mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and implementing a tax on gambling...
