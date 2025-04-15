DA tracks higher than ANC in latest poll after budget impasse
Institute of Race Relations poll shows political fortunes of SA parties will increasingly be determined by ‘bread-and-butter’ issues
Economic growth and “bread and butter” issues are likely to trump traditional race politics in shaping SA’s future political landscape, the latest polling by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has shown.
The IRR’s communication head, Hermann Pretorius, presented its latest survey on Tuesday, which produced a surprising outcome: for the first time, the DA’s electoral support outstripped the ANC’s due to the impasse over VAT in the government of national unity (GNU). Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s proposal to hike VAT by half a percentage point for each of the next two years has sparked a crisis in the GNU leading the seventh administration. ..
