POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on KZN as MK guns for more council seats
Candidates from eight parties and one independent are contesting by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
13 April 2025 - 17:44
Campaigning for this Wednesday’s by-elections is heating up with all eyes on the new kid on the block, the MK party, as it guns for more seats in its stronghold of KwaZulu-Natal.
Despite numerous hiccups and internal wrangles, the party is winning a number of by-elections, mostly in its KwaZulu-Natal home base. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.