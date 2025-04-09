IFP seeks meeting with DA on budget impasse amid strained ties
The VAT increase has put a strain on the parties’ long-standing relationship
09 April 2025 - 19:56
The IFP wants a bilateral meeting with the DA to understand its stance on the budget impasse in what seems to be a bid to ensure this does not destabilise the coalition government it leads in KwaZulu-Natal.
The meeting is to address issues including what the party says is the DA wanting to act “half pregnant” by wanting to be in both the government and opposition. After the IFP’s voting for the budget that includes a 0.5 percentage point VAT increase, the DA had a few harsh words, which the IFP is also seeking to clarify. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.