GNU opens door to new allies in coalition shake-up
The move aims to streamline governance and ensure collective buy-in
09 April 2025 - 05:00
In a move that could redefine the dynamics of the government of national unity (GNU), leaders of the governing coalition would be required to engage in informal diplomacy to build “sufficient or majority consensus” before presenting matters for final decision-making in parliament or cabinet.
The proposed terms of the clearing house mechanism, set up last year as a platform for coalition leaders to address conflict, also leave the door ajar for new members subject to the consensus of GNU leaders...
