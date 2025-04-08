ANC sets five-day deadline for GNU reset negotiations
ANC’s top brass wants ‘political stability’ within the GNU before the national assembly’s vote on two other items of budget legislation
08 April 2025 - 08:48
UPDATED 08 April 2025 - 14:46
The ANC top brass seeks a reset of the coalition government and has tasked its negotiating team to begin talks with parties within the government of national unity (GNU) and outside within the next five days.
“Going forward the GNU has to be governed by rules,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula adding that the negotiations will include discussions on the budget impasse and how operations of the GNU will be strengthened. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.