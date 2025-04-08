ActionSA says it will not join GNU until budget impasse is resolved
VAT increase is a line in the sand for Herman Mashaba’s party
08 April 2025 - 19:55
ActionSA says it will not consider joining the government of national unity (GNU) until the impasse over the budget is resolved.
The party will decide on joining the ANC-led GNU only if the proposed increase of 0.5 percentage points in VAT for two years is removed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.