DA’s rejection of fiscal framework sets tone for future laws, Mashatile says
Division of Revenue Bill and the Appropriations Bill could be affected, deputy president says
07 April 2025 - 12:07
UPDATED 07 April 2025 - 23:12
Deputy president Paul Mashatile says the DA’s rejection of the fiscal framework has set a precedent for how its ministers in the government of national unity (GNU) might approach legislation in the future.
Mashatile believes this includes the Division of Revenue Bill and the Appropriations Bill, which are up for consideration by parliament in May and June...
