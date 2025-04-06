POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC meets on future of GNU
Party brass to discuss coalition government as tensions with DA come off the boil
06 April 2025 - 19:30
Deliberations on the future of the government of national unity (GNU), which faced near collapse over the budget impasse, continue this week.
The ANC’s top seven officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet on Monday and the only two items on the agenda are the March 12 budget and the GNU. ..
