POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ebrahim Rasool expected to return to SA
SA ambassador expelled from US for criticising Trump
16 March 2025 - 16:52
Former SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool is expected to return home this week after being expelled by the Trump administration.
Rasool, who returned for a second term as SA’s top diplomat in the US in January, was on Friday given 72 hours to leave after being declared “persona non grata” by secretary of state Marco Rubio...
