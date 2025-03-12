Politics

BUDGET DAY 2025

WATCH: The politics of Budget 2025

Business Day TV speaks with political analysts Asanda Ngoasheng and Daniel Silke

12 March 2025 - 17:48
MPs stand in front of a screen in a makeshift dome after finance minister Enoch Godongwana's 2025 budget speech was postponed in Cape Town on February 19. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered SA’s first government of national unity budget speech. For more insight on this Business Day TV caught up with political analysts for their take on all that played out.

