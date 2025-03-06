Lamola calls for greater self-reliance amid US isolationism
Minister of international relations & co-operation says SA must develop its own capabilities
06 March 2025 - 19:48
Minister of international relations & co-operation Ronald Lamola has called for continued multilateralism and self-sufficiency as the US shifts further towards an isolationist stance.
Though SA valued its strategic relationship with the US, Lamola said recent actions by the Trump administration had accelerated the need for self-reliance, citing the AU’s new public health order and the importance of domestic capabilities as a way to counterbalance Washington’s moves. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.