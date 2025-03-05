Radebe-led task team begins rebuilding ANC in KwaZulu-Natal
The ANC has established a 67-member provincial task team, led by Jeff Radebe, to address internal issues
05 March 2025 - 15:59
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is seeking to recover from its drastic decline in the province and deal with “existential threats” by auditing branches and verifying membership, to ensure the party’s processes are credible ahead of the 2026 local government elections.
The ANC’s plunge in support in KwaZulu-Natal, from 54% to 17%, was a wake-up call, forcing it to form a coalition government with the IFP, DA and NFP to maintain power in the province. ..
