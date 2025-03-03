Groenewald clarifies reasons for stepping down as FF+ leader

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald stepped down last week. Picture GALLO IMAGES/ BRENTON GEACH/FILE
Correctional services minister and former leader of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) Pieter Groenewald has opened up about his decision to step down as party leader.
He was replaced by Corné Mulder last week.
In an interview with eNCA, Groenewald cited two main reasons for his resignation. He said his work as a minister and leader of the party was overwhelming and he saw the need to make way for younger leaders.
“When I looked at what I had to do as a minister and as the leader of FF+, the work is just too much,” he said.
“In 2026 we have local government elections and I know from previous experience the elections at the local government level take more time compared with the national and provincial levels.
“The second reason is we must make space for the young, upcoming generation of leaders in the FF+ and that materialised. If you look at the statistics from the electoral commission of last year’s elections, 42% of registered voters were between the ages of 18 and 39.”
He said he would continue as minister of correctional services.
“I also informed President Cyril Ramaphosa beforehand and he said he wants me to continue as minister because it’s his prerogative.”
Groenewald, who had led the FF+ since 2016, said his party was understanding of his choice to prioritise his ministerial duties. “They were OK and they encouraged me to continue so I can give full attention to correctional services.”
He also addressed pressing issues affecting correctional facilities. He highlighted the challenges of food shortages and overcrowding.
“Our prisons are overcrowded. We have 108,000 beds and almost 104,000 sentenced prisoners in our facilities, so there are enough beds for sentenced prisoners. The problem comes with the remanded detainees awaiting trial — they number about 60,000 and that remains our issue.”
He said there are 25,000 foreigners in SA prisons who contribute to overcrowding. He proposed deporting these individuals back to their countries of origin as a solution to alleviate overcrowding.
“This situation is costing taxpayers a huge amount of money. We must ensure we send these prisoners back to their countries of origin. If we do that, we can save R4bn annually — but I need permission from the international relations and justice departments.
“The moment a foreigner is arrested, they must be taken back to their country of origin. Why must our taxpayers pay for foreigners who have committed crime in SA?”
Groenewald clarifies reasons for stepping down as FF+ leader
Busy correctional services minister opts to make way for a younger leader
Correctional services minister and former leader of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) Pieter Groenewald has opened up about his decision to step down as party leader.
He was replaced by Corné Mulder last week.
In an interview with eNCA, Groenewald cited two main reasons for his resignation. He said his work as a minister and leader of the party was overwhelming and he saw the need to make way for younger leaders.
“When I looked at what I had to do as a minister and as the leader of FF+, the work is just too much,” he said.
“In 2026 we have local government elections and I know from previous experience the elections at the local government level take more time compared with the national and provincial levels.
“The second reason is we must make space for the young, upcoming generation of leaders in the FF+ and that materialised. If you look at the statistics from the electoral commission of last year’s elections, 42% of registered voters were between the ages of 18 and 39.”
He said he would continue as minister of correctional services.
“I also informed President Cyril Ramaphosa beforehand and he said he wants me to continue as minister because it’s his prerogative.”
Groenewald, who had led the FF+ since 2016, said his party was understanding of his choice to prioritise his ministerial duties. “They were OK and they encouraged me to continue so I can give full attention to correctional services.”
He also addressed pressing issues affecting correctional facilities. He highlighted the challenges of food shortages and overcrowding.
“Our prisons are overcrowded. We have 108,000 beds and almost 104,000 sentenced prisoners in our facilities, so there are enough beds for sentenced prisoners. The problem comes with the remanded detainees awaiting trial — they number about 60,000 and that remains our issue.”
He said there are 25,000 foreigners in SA prisons who contribute to overcrowding. He proposed deporting these individuals back to their countries of origin as a solution to alleviate overcrowding.
“This situation is costing taxpayers a huge amount of money. We must ensure we send these prisoners back to their countries of origin. If we do that, we can save R4bn annually — but I need permission from the international relations and justice departments.
“The moment a foreigner is arrested, they must be taken back to their country of origin. Why must our taxpayers pay for foreigners who have committed crime in SA?”
TimesLIVE
FF+ investigating Swellendam councillor who voted with ANC to remove DA mayor
NATASHA MARRIAN: Pieter Groenewald’s political pragmatism
Effect of budget cuts is severe, says prisons minister Pieter Groenewald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mbalula sidelines Duma and Mtolo in new KZN leadership
Zuma’s daughter facing disciplinary action over social media rant
Budget postponement allows Treasury to do better, says Steenhuisen
MPs rally around SA’s sovereignty amid Trump threats
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi defends Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he is no white puppet
Ipsos poll suggests South Africans have confidence in GNU so far
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.