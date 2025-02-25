Lesufi promises action on Gauteng’s social ills
Premier says issues such as cable theft, crime, and proliferation of informal settlements need urgent attention
25 February 2025 - 20:48
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Monday that his government of provincial unity should work hard to tackle the socioeconomic ills afflicting the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.