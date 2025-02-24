Zuma’s daughter facing disciplinary action over social media rant
In a series of tweets posted about two weeks ago, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took a jab at ‘newbie’ Floyd Shivambu
24 February 2025 - 19:46
The MK party says it has taken steps to discipline its leader Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, after her recent social media rant against secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
In a series of tweets posted about two weeks ago, Zuma-Sambudla took a jab at Shivambu, who joined the party in August after defecting from the EFF, saying she is the real co-founder of the MK party...
