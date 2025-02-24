SA ‘fed-up and disillusioned’ after budget speech delay
Social Research Foundation polling suggests that ‘hope is now dwindling‘ regarding the GNU
24 February 2025 - 11:00
UPDATED 24 February 2025 - 11:32
The ANC has taken a hard knock in electoral polling over the last week, dropping from an average of 44%-45% in recent months to 32% support in recent days, from the party’s traditional supporters, according to the Social Research Foundation (SRF).
The SRF which conducts monthly telephone interviews with about 1,000 recipients, says ANC voters seem particularly “fed up and disillusioned” after the government’s failure last week to present a budget speech...
