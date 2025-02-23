POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Special cabinet meeting to discuss budget postponement
Cabinet will meet to resolve budget impasse and load-shedding expected until end of the week
23 February 2025 - 19:47
A special cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday when members of the executive will discuss the postponement of the budget to March 12 over the disputed proposal to hike VAT by 2%.
It is the first in a series of scheduled meetings among leaders of government of national unity (GNU) parties aimed at resolving the impasse that led to the unprecedented budget postponement last week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.