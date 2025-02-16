POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: G20 heads set for two-day meeting at Joburg’s Nasrec
Foreign affairs ministers will attend but not US secretary of state Marco Rubio
16 February 2025 - 19:26
Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers are set to descend on Joburg this week for a two-day meeting that gets under way at the Nasrec Expo Centre from Thursday.
SA took over the G20 presidency from Brazil late last year. President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the meetings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.