MPs rally around SA’s sovereignty amid Trump threats
Calls for unity and support for Ramaphosa during the debate on state of the nation address
11 February 2025 - 19:16
SA legislators have rallied around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assertion of the country's sovereignty amid threats by US President Donald Trump over SA’s land policies and the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
The diplomatic fallout between Pretoria and Washington within the first three weeks of the Trump administration has raised fears that trade relations between the two countries could deteriorate including SA losing its preferential access to US markets under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). ..
