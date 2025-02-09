POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US/SA tensions likely to dominate as MPs respond to Sona
While Ramaphosa will try to fix the deplorable state of local governance, he is concerned about US/SA relations
09 February 2025 - 17:10
The week ahead is extraordinarily busy with parliament coming out of recess and opposition parties having their say on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-02-06-read-in-full-gnu-successes-and-a-plan-to-save-local-government/) (Sona) last Thursday.
The two houses of parliament will also get an opportunity to query the president’s address — the first he made as head of the government of national unity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.