Ipsos poll suggests South Africans have confidence in GNU so far
This comes ahead of the State of the Nation address on Thursday
03 February 2025 - 14:27
South Africans are more optimistic about the country this year than they were last year, an Ipsos global market research poll that provides information to help investors make decisions, has found.
The poll, which sampled 1,000 people through telephonic interviews tracked whether SA is going in the right or wrong direction in January 2025 and shows a significant decrease in concern in the country over inequality, corruption and inflation throughout the month. ..
