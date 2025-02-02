POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa set for first Sona as head of the GNU
Market watchers will be eyeing the state of the nation address for clear signs of accelerating reforms
02 February 2025 - 15:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa is this week scheduled to outline the priorities of the government of national unity (GNU) over the medium term when he presents his first state of the nation address (Sona) as leader of the coalition government on Thursday.
Market watchers will be assessing Sona for clear signals of the GNU’s commitment to accelerating reforms that spur economic growth. The GNU, together with organised business, has set an ambitious growth target of 3% by the end of this year. ..
