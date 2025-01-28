Politics

FF+ investigating Swellendam councillor who voted with ANC to remove DA mayor

DA says FF+ councillor Juan van Schalkwyk’s actions are a ‘betrayal’

28 January 2025 - 21:19
Picture: 123RF/bizoon
The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) says it is investigating one of its councillors in a Western Cape municipality who voted in support of an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in a DA mayor.

Juan van Schalkwyk, an FF+ councillor in the Swellendam municipality, is in trouble with his party after voting in support of a motion to remove the DA’s Francois du Rand as mayor.

Van Schalkwyk’s actions have strained relations between the DA and the FF+, which have been working together in some municipalities.

Swellendam municipality councillor Juan van Schalkwyk. Picture: FACEBOOK/FF PLUS SWELLENDAM
The DA on Monday called Van Schalkwyk’s actions a betrayal, saying it was concerned by recurring instances in which the FF Plus voted with the ANC in the Western Cape.

“This pattern of the FF Plus to side with the ANC continues to trend and mimics their betrayal in a number of DA-led municipalities,” said DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers.

Some of the municipalities where FF Plus councillors voted with the ANC include Cape Agulhas where they voted to remove Paul Swart as mayor and a few months later voted to remove another DA mayor, Chris Macpherson.

Simmers said this was concerning as it had happened yet again in Swellendam.

However, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald on Tuesday said the actions of Van Schalkwyk in Swellendam were not sanctioned by the party.

“His conduct runs counter to the FF Plus’ decision that the party will not support nor agree with the ANC in a motion of no confidence of this nature,” said Groenewald.

Groenewald said his agreement for a stable Western Cape and its municipality was at an advanced stage.

But this incident could prove to derail this agreement.

“The co-operative stability pact for the Western Cape between myself and the DA leader, Mr John Steenhuisen, has already reached an advanced stage and final feedback from Mr Steenhuisen is expected soon,” said Groenewald. “The Swellendam incident will be referred to the relevant structures in the party for thorough investigation and appropriate action.”

TimesLIVE

