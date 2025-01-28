DA holds firm on GNU pledge as Steenhuisen and Ramaphosa meet
DA leader and the president meet to discuss contentious laws
28 January 2025 - 13:03
UPDATED 28 January 2025 - 22:51
DA leader John Steenhuisen reiterated the party’s commitment to the government of national unity (GNU) hours before discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to iron out the contentious issue of its influence on legislation passed during the previous administration.
“Our entrance to the GNU was not made lightly, nor will a decision to leave the GNU be taken lightly,” Steenhuisen said. “However, the DA must be allowed to express itself. If that is not possible, it will make future involvement too difficult to justify to our voters.”..
