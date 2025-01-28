DA calls for urgent meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa on future of GNU
‘I will meet President Ramaphosa to improve relations and stability in the GNU,’ says DA leader John Steenhuisen
President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen are expected to meet to resolve impasses in consultation over the government’s insistence on immediately implementing National Health Insurance (NHI), despite a lack of consensus in the government of national unity (GNU), and other matters.
“I will meet President Ramaphosa to improve relations and stability in the GNU, which is a clear vehicle for economic growth. The DA does believe in universal access to healthcare, but we believe the NHI as presented will not achieve universal healthcare, but collapse the private healthcare sector,” Steenhuisen said...
